Specialized Caner Hospital In Islamabad To Be Operational During Current Fiscal Year: NA Informed

Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2024 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Thursday told the National Assembly that a specialized Cancer Hospital was under construction in Islamabad and would be fully operational by the end of current fiscal year.

Responding to various questions during Question Hour, the minister said two hundred bedded facility was being established at PIMs for indoor admission of the various types of cancer patients. Comprehensive cancer treatment facilities including radiology, pathology and medical oncology with day care chemotherapy facilities, oncosurgery, ICU and emergency facilities for cancer patient would be provided, he said.

The minister said the Ministry of National Health Services Regulation was implementing a PSDP project titled “Treatment of Poor Cancer Patients of ICT, GB & AJK’ since September, 2019, in collaboration with the Novartis Pharma.

The project aimed to provide free treatment to patients suffering from certain types of cancer, he added.

He said Since the initiations of the project, a total of 387 patients were registered to receive free of cost treatment. The total cost of the treatment for these five years was estimated to be Rs. 4772.151 million, he said.

He said the letter of understanding (LoU) signed between Navartis International and this Ministry was for five years (2019-2024) and this facility has concluded.

The Ministry has developed another PSPD project with the support of Roche Pakistan to provide medicines i.e. Heceptin CP, Hecepting SC, Phesgo, Kydcyla, Tecentriq and Avastin to each patient until completion of treatment of HER2+, breast cancer, lung cancer and Hepatocellular Carcinoma / liver cancer (HCC) with 97% contribution from Roche, he said.

APP/raz-sra

