Specialized 'Pink Bus Service' launched by AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government has launched a special bus service, for the convenience of women here, inaugurated by AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan here on Wednesday

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government has launched a special bus service, for the convenience of women here, inaugurated by AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan here on Wednesday.

On the occasion, senior Minister Khawaja Farooq Ahmed, Advisor to the AJK government Sardar Muhammad Hussain, and others were also present.

The initiative will provide comfortable and dignified traveling facilities to women, especially working women in public and private sectors.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the AJK prime minister said the government was paying special attention for projects designed for women and increasing investment in the region.

He said that special programs were being launched to empower women.

"The introduction of a special bus service for working women is to provide convenience for those commuting in difficult conditions," the AJK PM said, adding that the pink Bus service would ensure comfortable travel.

"It is the responsibility of the governments to provide a favorable environment for women to progress," he said.

Announcing the addition of two more buses for the said service project, he said that trained women drivers would be appointed on a priority basis.

The AJK PM also announced a donation of 2.5 million rupees for impoverished women in the context of social welfare. As per the shared details, twelve thousand rupees per month are to be given to the women for those who are employed and receiving a meagre amount of monthly salary of Rs. 10,000.

A large number of women attended the function.