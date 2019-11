QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :CoordinatorEmergencyOperationCenterBalochistan, Rashid Razzaq has said that a specialpoliocampaignto be launched after recent cases of Polio infected children on Monday.

A four-dayspoliocampaignwill be started in Quetta, Pishin, Killa Abdullah, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Jhal Magsi, Sibi, Sohbat Pur, Dera Bugti, Loralai, Dukki, Harnai and Ziarat.

So far Seven polio cases have been reported from Balochistan, three from Killa Abdullah, two from Jaffarabad one each from Quetta and Harnai.

More than 1.3 million children below the age of five will be administeredpoliodrops. 7481polioworker teams are to be deputed with 4547 mobile Team, 456 fixed side and 444 transit teams, Rashid Razzaq said.

Officials were hopeful of cooperation and support from all stakeholders in eradication ofpolioto end the crippling virus from the country and make our future generation healthy.