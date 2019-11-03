UrduPoint.com
Special polio drive To Commence In Balochistan's 13 Districts On Nov 4

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 04:20 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :Coordinator Emergency Operation Center Balochistan, Rashid Razzaq has said that a special polio campaign to be launched after recent cases of Polio infected children on Monday.

A four-days polio campaign will be started in Quetta, Pishin, Killa Abdullah, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Jhal Magsi, Sibi, Sohbat Pur, Dera Bugti, Loralai, Dukki, Harnai and Ziarat.

   So far Seven polio cases have been reported from Balochistan, three from Killa Abdullah, two from Jaffarabad one each from Quetta and Harnai.

More than 1.3 million children below the age of five will be administered polio drops. 7481 polio worker teams are to be deputed with 4547 mobile Team, 456 fixed side and 444 transit teams, Rashid Razzaq said.

Officials were hopeful of cooperation and support from all stakeholders in eradication of polio to end the crippling virus from the country and make our future generation healthy.

