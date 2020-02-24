UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Specific Gut Bacteria May Be Linked To High BP

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 11:05 PM

Specific gut bacteria may be linked to high BP

Researchers have identified a distinct collection of bacteria found in the gut that may contribute to and predict the development of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Researchers have identified a distinct collection of bacteria found in the gut that may contribute to and predict the development of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

PAH is a chronic and progressive disease in which the arteries that supply blood to the lungs are constricted, resulting in symptoms such as shortness of breath, heart palpitations, fatigue and others.

In PAH, persistently high blood pressure in lung arteries makes the right side of the heart work too hard to pump blood, resulting in right-sided heart failure.

According to the study, published in the journal Hypertension, everyone has a collection of bacteria in their gut -- known as microbiota -- that aid in digestion.

The researchers found that having a specific microbiota profile in their gut predicted the presence of PAH with 83 per cent accuracy.

"We showed for the first time that specific bacteria in the gut are present in people with PAH. While current PAH treatments focus on the lungs, looking at the lung/gut axis could open the door to new therapies centered in the digestive system," said researcher and study lead author Mohan Raizada from University of Florida in the US.

For the study, stool samples were collected from 18 PAH patients and 12 people without a history of cardiopulmonary disease. The microbiota DNA from the stool samples were isolated and sequenced.

The testing revealed a group of bacteria unique in the PAH patients that were associated with PAH.

According to the study, this is the first link between a specific collection of bacteria and pulmonary arterial hypertension. However, it is not the first time that gut bacteria have been connected to medical conditions.

A variety of different gut microbiota profiles have been linked to a variety of cardiovascular diseases including high blood pressure, the study added.

Gut microbiota are constantly changing, depending on what we eat, our environment and especially our genetic makeup.

"However, the bacteria associated with PAH are unique and do not seem to change. We believe these particular bacteria are constant," Raizada said.

Related Topics

Lead Florida May From Blood

Recent Stories

Newspaper editors discuss ways of enhancing joint ..

23 minutes ago

Khalifa Fund signs $25 million project financing a ..

23 minutes ago

PPP, PMLN leaders always form govts with deal, NRO ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister honest, man of principle : Amir Jah ..

3 minutes ago

UPDATE - US Film Mogul Weinstein Found Guilty of C ..

3 minutes ago

US Natural Gas Inventories to Reach Record Highs b ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.