Spectacular Flypast By PAF At Opening Match Of ICC Champions Trophy

Muhammad Irfan Published February 19, 2025 | 07:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) In a powerful demonstration of national pride and unwavering commitment, Pakistan Air Force's aerial display at the opening match of the ICC Champions Trophy served as a resounding tribute to the entire Pakistani nation.

The bravehearts of PAF extended their salute to the entire nation, painting the skies with the vibrant colors of the green crescent flag, said a news release.

The Sherdils team also showcased their exceptional professional prowess through the execution of the Spirit Pass & Shaheen Break maneuver.

JF-17 Thunder Block-III and F-16 Fighting Falcons met with enthusiastic appreciation from the assembled spectators.

The JF-17 Thunder aircraft, a symbol of Pakistani ingenuity and a testament to its proven combat capabilities in various international exercises was the highlight of the flypast.

The inclusion of the Pride of Pakistan, JF-17 Thunder aircraft, in the air forces of numerous friendly countries is a testament to its combat capabilities.

Pakistan Air Force's flypast at the opening match of the ICC Champions Trophy exemplifies its steadfast dedication to always standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the nation.

