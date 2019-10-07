UrduPoint.com
Spectacular Show On Grand Launching Event Of Capital Smart City Held At Islamabad

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 06:51 AM

Spectacular show on Grand Launching Event of Capital Smart City held at Islamabad

Pakistan's first smart city project title, "Capital Smart City (CSC) was launched here in Federal Islamabad. A large number of investors, realtors and buyers attended the grand launching ceremony of CSC.Group Chief Operating Officer (COO), Muhammad Aslam Malik in his opening remarks stated, "we are the first ever smart city in Pakistan and the only society with an approved interchange on motorway'.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th October, 2019) Pakistan's first smart city project title, "Capital Smart City (CSC) was launched here in Federal Islamabad. A large number of investors, realtors and buyers attended the grand launching ceremony of CSC.Group Chief Operating Officer (COO), Muhammad Aslam Malik in his opening remarks stated, "we are the first ever smart city in Pakistan and the only society with an approved interchange on motorway'.CSC is an initiative of FDH (Future Development Holdings) in collaboration with HRL (Habib Rafiq Private Limited, Top Real Estate Developer of Pakistan), on the M2 Motorway near New Islamabad International Airport.

Capital Smart City is designed to address the housing demands Pakistan.COO informed the participants that FDH and HRL both have a proven track of a lot of successful projects in the real estate industry of Pakistan.

Recently, FDH successfully delivered their smart city projects in Multan and Sahiwal.The project has already won the attention of the government and major stakeholders in Pakistan who are primarily concerned about the growing housing demands in Pakistan.

The collaborative organizations have therefore set off to make Pakistan's smart city the best there is in the world.Capital Smart City (CSC) is currently the first smart city of Pakistan and 23rd in the world.

The project's master plan includes a variety of options including residential plots, commercial plots, farm houses, luxury villas and much more.Capital Smart City is NOC Approved from RDA, 7 minutes away from Airport and 25 minutes away from city centers, serving as a great economic centre for both the airport and the business district.

Free WiFi hotspot and 24/7 electricity is made supply available through the facility. The traffic in the area is in control. Above all, the experienced team of HRL takes charge of the management the entire project.Chief Development Officer (CDO) Smart Properties, Luis Fernandez-Reyes also addressed at this occasion, he said that CSC ensures that self-sustaining development, unique design, aesthetic and state of the art architecture.Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Sayed Zulfiqar Bukhari also participated in the CSC launch ceremony.

