UrduPoint.com

Speculation, Misleading Facts Foster Yellow Journalism: Farrukh

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 05:18 PM

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Thursday that speculation, misleading facts and skepticism foster yellow journalism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Thursday that speculation, misleading facts and skepticism foster yellow journalism.

In a tweet, he said that there was no objection to the assessment of the economy with the facts.

Farrukh Habib said that it was not good to be suspicious about those who had nothing to do with thepolitics.

He opined that there should be a difference between Shahbaz Sharif, Maryam Safdar and a journalist.

