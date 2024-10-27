Open Menu

Speculations About 27th Amendment Premature: Rana

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 27, 2024 | 09:00 PM

Speculations about 27th amendment premature: Rana

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah on Sunday said that the speculations on the 27th constitutional amendment were premature.

Speaking to a private news channel, he dismissed rumors about unilateral constitutional changes, labeling them as baseless speculation.

He said that the coalition partners have agreed that any constitutional amendments would only be introduced through consensus whenever deemed necessary.

In response to a question about the formation of constitutional benches, the Advisor clarified that the responsibility lies with the Judicial Commission. He said that any judge could be part of such benches, according to the commission's discretion

Related Topics

Prime Minister Rana SanaUllah Sunday

Recent Stories

Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate i ..

Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarit ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

12 hours ago
 Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate com ..

Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..

1 day ago
 Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

1 day ago
 Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj A ..

Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award

1 day ago
Pakistan win three-match Test series against Engla ..

Pakistan win three-match Test series against England

1 day ago
 Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice ..

Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

2 days ago
 JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmi ..

JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history

2 days ago
 Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to p ..

Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan