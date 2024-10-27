Speculations about 27th amendment premature: Rana

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah on Sunday said that the speculations on the 27th constitutional amendment were premature.

Speaking to a private news channel, he dismissed rumors about unilateral constitutional changes, labeling them as baseless speculation.

He said that the coalition partners have agreed that any constitutional amendments would only be introduced through consensus whenever deemed necessary.

In response to a question about the formation of constitutional benches, the Advisor clarified that the responsibility lies with the Judicial Commission. He said that any judge could be part of such benches, according to the commission's discretion