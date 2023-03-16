UrduPoint.com

Speculations About Pakistan's Nuclear, Missile Programme Misleading: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Muhammad Irfan Published March 16, 2023 | 10:33 PM

Speculations about Pakistan's nuclear, missile programme misleading: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said the misleading speculations about Pakistan's nuclear and missile program were unfortunate as stringent, fool-proof and multi-layered security safeguards, duly testified by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), were in place

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said the misleading speculations about Pakistan's nuclear and missile program were unfortunate as stringent, fool-proof and multi-layered security safeguards, duly testified by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), were in place.

In a tweet, the PM said, "Stringent, fool-proof and multi-layered security safeguards, duly testified by IAEA, are in place. Our nuclear program represents the unwavering consensus of the nation and is for deterrence."

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Nuclear

Recent Stories

FIFA President re-elected

FIFA President re-elected

21 minutes ago
 Science, painting, drawing competition concludes

Science, painting, drawing competition concludes

16 minutes ago
 AJK PM, Senate Chairman express concerns over HR v ..

AJK PM, Senate Chairman express concerns over HR violations in IIOJK

16 minutes ago
 Kirby Says it is 'Entirely Possible' That Russian ..

Kirby Says it is 'Entirely Possible' That Russian Pilot Did Not Intend to Destro ..

13 minutes ago
 US Opposes Ukraine Ceasefire as Would Constitute V ..

US Opposes Ukraine Ceasefire as Would Constitute Violation of UN Charter by Russ ..

13 minutes ago
 Borrell Urges Serbian, Kosovar Leaders to Reach Se ..

Borrell Urges Serbian, Kosovar Leaders to Reach Settlement at Meeting in North M ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.