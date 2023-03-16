Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said the misleading speculations about Pakistan's nuclear and missile program were unfortunate as stringent, fool-proof and multi-layered security safeguards, duly testified by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), were in place

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said the misleading speculations about Pakistan's nuclear and missile program were unfortunate as stringent, fool-proof and multi-layered security safeguards, duly testified by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), were in place.

In a tweet, the PM said, "Stringent, fool-proof and multi-layered security safeguards, duly testified by IAEA, are in place. Our nuclear program represents the unwavering consensus of the nation and is for deterrence."