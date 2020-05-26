UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Speculations About Plane Crash Be Avoided, Says Governor

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 05:50 PM

Speculations about plane crash be avoided, says Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) :Sindh Governor, Imran Ismail, Tuesday said the investigative report about the PIA airbus A320 crash had yet to come and speculations about the plane incident should be set aside at this time.

He said when the report would come then reasons for the plane crash would be known whether there was some technical fault in the plane or any other issue.

The governor said Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed for taking care and providing the affected families with facilities.

He stated this while talking to media persons after enquiring about the health of injured persons of the plane crash at Burns Centre of the Civil Hospital Karachi.

Governor Imran Ismail said those who got burns where being treated at the centre, adding a team of experts for DNA tests had come from Lahore and it was doing its work.

He further said it would take 10 to 15 days for DNA test results.

Imran Ismail said dead bodies of the plane crash were at morgues and the bereaved families could visit those to identify and collect the death bodies of their loved ones as some of the families had already collected those.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Lahore Injured Dead Imran Khan Prime Minister Governor Visit Media From PIA

Recent Stories

Oman announces 348 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

Over 600 coronavirus recoveries in Kuwait

4 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Georgian President on Ind ..

4 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$28.06 a barrel ..

4 hours ago

New Zealand’s PM gives calm response to earthqua ..

6 hours ago

Pakistan reports 1, 356 deaths with 57, 705 cases ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.