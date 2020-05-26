Speculations about plane crash be avoided, says Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) :Sindh Governor, Imran Ismail, Tuesday said the investigative report about the PIA airbus A320 crash had yet to come and speculations about the plane incident should be set aside at this time.

He said when the report would come then reasons for the plane crash would be known whether there was some technical fault in the plane or any other issue.

The governor said Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed for taking care and providing the affected families with facilities.

He stated this while talking to media persons after enquiring about the health of injured persons of the plane crash at Burns Centre of the Civil Hospital Karachi.

Governor Imran Ismail said those who got burns where being treated at the centre, adding a team of experts for DNA tests had come from Lahore and it was doing its work.

He further said it would take 10 to 15 days for DNA test results.

Imran Ismail said dead bodies of the plane crash were at morgues and the bereaved families could visit those to identify and collect the death bodies of their loved ones as some of the families had already collected those.