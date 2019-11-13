Speculations for amendment in Pakistan Army Act termed incorrect

Speculations for amendment in Pakistan Army Act to implement International Court of Justice (ICJ) verdict regarding convicted Indian terrorist Commander Kulbushan Jadhav are incorrect, said Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Speculations for amendment in Pakistan Army Act to implement International Court of Justice (ICJ) verdict regarding convicted Indian terrorist Commander Kulbushan Jadhav are incorrect, said Director General Inter Services Public Relations ( ISPR ) Major General Asif Ghafoor on Wednesday.

"Various legal options for review and reconsideration of the case are being considered. Final status shall be shared in due course of time," he said in a Tweet message here.