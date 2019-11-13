UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Speculations For Amendment In Pakistan Army Act Termed Incorrect

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 09:17 PM

Speculations for amendment in Pakistan Army Act termed incorrect

Speculations for amendment in Pakistan Army Act to implement International Court of Justice (ICJ) verdict regarding convicted Indian terrorist Commander Kulbushan Jadhav are incorrect, said Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Speculations for amendment in Pakistan Army Act to implement International Court of Justice (ICJ) verdict regarding convicted Indian terrorist Commander Kulbushan Jadhav are incorrect, said Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor on Wednesday.

"Various legal options for review and reconsideration of the case are being considered. Final status shall be shared in due course of time," he said in a Tweet message here.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Terrorist Army ISPR Court

Recent Stories

UAE, South Korea sign MoU on replacement of drivin ..

4 minutes ago

Hearts of people of Pakistan and Turkey throb toge ..

11 minutes ago

MoHAP, Sanofi sign MoU to raise diabetes awareness ..

35 minutes ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of Canadian Consul-Gen ..

50 minutes ago

Ahmed Al Jarwan receives medal from Academy of Sci ..

1 hour ago

Railway safety measures not compatible with int'l ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.