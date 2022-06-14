Speculative reporting on diplomatic matters must be avoided: FO Spokesperson

Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar on Tuesday urged that while reporting on diplomatic matters due caution must be exercised and speculative reporting may strictly be avoided

Responding to media queries, the Spokesperson stated that the credentials ceremonies for incoming Heads of Diplomatic Missions are held according to State and diplomatic protocols.

"Such ceremonies are scheduled in consultation with the relevant Missions and in conformity with existing diplomatic practices and procedures," he added.

The Spokesperson said that the credentials ceremony for the next batch of Ambassadors/Heads of Missions will take place in the near future.