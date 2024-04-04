Open Menu

Speech Competition At Sialkot University

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Speech competition at Sialkot University

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) The University of Sialkot (USKT) hosted a speech competition, organised by the Sustainable Social Development Organisation (SSDO) and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), here on Thursday.

The event was aimed at promoting responsible migration practices.

The competition had a panel of judges including Kanza Fatima Mirza from the Professional Development Centre, Dr. Rooma Qadeer from the Student Service Centre and Nimra Nazeer from the IOM. They ensured a fair evaluation process.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Khaleeq-ur-Rahman presented the winners with certificates and cash prizes over their impactful contributions.

