Speech competition entitled 'Kashmir issue' held at PUCAR

All Pakistan Inter-Madaris speech competition entitled "Kashmir Issue" was held under auspices of Punjab Council of the Arts (PUCAR) to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :All Pakistan Inter-Madaris speech competition entitled "Kashmir Issue" was held under auspices of Punjab Council of the Arts (PUCAR) to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The competition was presided over by Principal Jamia Islamia Dr Zafar Iqbal Jalali flanked by Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmed.

More than 70 students from different madaris from all over Pakistan participated in the competition. The medium of the speech competition was urdu, English, Persian, Arabic and Chinese language while the competition was adjudged by Dr Altaf Hussain, Dr Mohiudin, Dr islam Jalali and Dr Abdul Khalil.

The competition was arranged in collaboration with Islamic Students Federation. The aim of the competition was provide platform to the students of religious institution to higllight Kashmir issue on international level.

Addressing at Dr Zafar Iqbal Jalali said that Kashmir issue must be resolved according to resolution of United Nation.

He also stressed on referendum in Indian occupied Kashmir. Director Punjab Council of the Arts Waqar Ahmed said that resolution of Kashmir issue would lead to permanent peace in the region. The participation certificates were distributed among students.