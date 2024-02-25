Open Menu

Speech Competition Held Among Law Students On “Palestine Issue & Laws On Wars”

Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2024 | 11:50 PM

Speech competition held among law students on “Palestine issue & laws on wars”

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) The Pakistan Judicial Preparation academy Jamshoro organized a speech competition named "Battle of Words" among the students of Law Colleges regarding the Palestine issue and laws on wars.

The students of Sindh Law College, Jinnah Law College, Institute of Law University of Sindh, Sindh, Mehran Institute of Law Jamshoro and other institutions participated in the competition.

On this occasion, prizes were given to the students who won the first three positions for the best speeches.

Acting Vice-Chancellor of Mirpurkhas University Dr. Nabi Bux Narejo, Director of Institute of Law Hyderabad Dr. Sardar Ali Shah, Director of Criminology Department, University of Sindh Dr. Waheed Ahmad Abbasi distributed shields and certificates to the successful and participating students.

