Speech Competition Held At FBISE During Weekly Co-curricular Activities
Umer Jamshaid Published November 21, 2024 | 07:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) To foster leadership skills and enable students to present their ideas confidently, the Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary education(FBISE) organized the annual urdu Speech Competition on Thursday , as part of its weekly co-curricular activities.
The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from students of educational institutions affiliated with the Federal Board.
The program commenced with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by a Naat in praise of the Holy Prophet ?.
Director of Research, Mirza Ali, welcomed students, teachers, judges, and distinguished guests. In his address, he emphasized the importance of such competitions in nurturing essential 21st-century skills, particularly social and emotional intelligence.
He stated, "These events are not just about fostering competition but also about instilling social values and adaptability. Facing diverse audiences helps students develop a positive attitude, even in challenging environments. Additionally, these platforms teach the importance of time management and completing tasks within deadlines.
"
The Urdu speech competition featured two categories i.e matriculation and intermediate levels.
Among Matriculation Level Winners, Laibna Ahmed from Fauji Foundation College Girls, New Lalazar, Rawalpindi got first position, while Masoom Naqvi of ASF Public school, Islamabad secured the second position. However Abu Bakr Altaf of FG Public School, Adamji Road, Rawalpindi achieved third Position.
Similarly among intermediate level winners, Malik Abdul Rafi of Askaria College, Rawalpindi -secured first position, while Zain Saboor Khan from PAEC, Chashma, Mianwali got- second and Aamna Zahid from
FFC, Lalazar, Rawalpindi achieved third position.
At the conclusion, Mirza Ali distributed certificates and cash prizes to the winners, recognizing their exceptional performances. The event concluded with the playing of the national anthem, leaving attendees inspired and motivated.
The competition highlighted the Federal Board's commitment to fostering a blend of academic and extracurricular excellence, helping students develop into well-rounded individuals prepared to face future challenges.
Recent Stories
Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets
At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II
Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire
Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match
Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..
Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire resolution for Gaza UNSC
Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islamabad, KP amid PTI protest
US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew in bribery, fraud
Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AJK President vows to thwart Indian Government's plans2 minutes ago
-
ATC declares Mian Aslam Iqbal as PO in May-9 case2 minutes ago
-
Sajjad Lakha’s writing skills lauded at book launching ceremony2 minutes ago
-
President of Belarus to undertake official visit to Pakistan from Nov 25-272 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects Rs 8.3m from 301 defaulters in 24 hours2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Karachi imposes ban on littering garbage into nullahs2 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 568 power pilferers in 24 hours2 minutes ago
-
CDA chairman, Jamal Shah discuss plan installing sculptures of national heroes3 minutes ago
-
Public hearings continue across LESCO region12 minutes ago
-
WASA to install sensors on disposal stations, water tanks12 minutes ago
-
Turkish Ambassador Dr Irfan Neziroglu, SMIU VC agree to collaborate in higher education12 minutes ago
-
PTI's 90pc members against Nov-24 protest: Azma Bokhari12 minutes ago