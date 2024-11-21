Open Menu

Speech Competition Held At FBISE During Weekly Co-curricular Activities

Umer Jamshaid Published November 21, 2024 | 07:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) To foster leadership skills and enable students to present their ideas confidently, the Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary education(FBISE) organized the annual urdu Speech Competition on Thursday , as part of its weekly co-curricular activities.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from students of educational institutions affiliated with the Federal Board.

The program commenced with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by a Naat in praise of the Holy Prophet ?.

Director of Research, Mirza Ali, welcomed students, teachers, judges, and distinguished guests. In his address, he emphasized the importance of such competitions in nurturing essential 21st-century skills, particularly social and emotional intelligence.

He stated, "These events are not just about fostering competition but also about instilling social values and adaptability. Facing diverse audiences helps students develop a positive attitude, even in challenging environments. Additionally, these platforms teach the importance of time management and completing tasks within deadlines.

The Urdu speech competition featured two categories i.e matriculation and intermediate levels.

Among Matriculation Level Winners, Laibna Ahmed from Fauji Foundation College Girls, New Lalazar, Rawalpindi got first position, while Masoom Naqvi of ASF Public school, Islamabad secured the second position. However Abu Bakr Altaf of FG Public School, Adamji Road, Rawalpindi achieved third Position.

Similarly among intermediate level winners, Malik Abdul Rafi of Askaria College, Rawalpindi -secured first position, while Zain Saboor Khan from PAEC, Chashma, Mianwali got- second and Aamna Zahid from

FFC, Lalazar, Rawalpindi achieved third position.

At the conclusion, Mirza Ali distributed certificates and cash prizes to the winners, recognizing their exceptional performances. The event concluded with the playing of the national anthem, leaving attendees inspired and motivated.

The competition highlighted the Federal Board's commitment to fostering a blend of academic and extracurricular excellence, helping students develop into well-rounded individuals prepared to face future challenges.

