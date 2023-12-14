Open Menu

Speech Competition Held At Police Training College

Muhammad Irfan Published December 14, 2023 | 08:12 PM

Speech competition held at Police Training College

A speech competition among under-training police officials was held to enhance their professional skills and build self-confidence at the Police Training College

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) A speech competition among under-training police officials was held to enhance their professional skills and build self-confidence at the Police Training College.

Commandant Police Training College (CPTC) Multan Deputy Inspector General of Police Gohar Mushtaq Bhutta participated as chief guest. Trainee officials from the Advanced Class Course, Probationer Class Course, and Recruit Class Course participated in the speech competition.

Addressing the participants of the competition, the CPTC Gohar Mushtaq expressed that it was undoubtedly a fact that perfect access to writing and speaking is an important tool to create self-confidence and truthfulness among the youth.

He said the art of speaking and writing is a natural process hidden within the human being which requires hard work to develop.

In the end, CPTC awarded cash prizes and trophies to Recruit Constable Muhammad Hasnain, who won the first position in the speech competition, Probationer Sub-Inspector Imtisal Ahmed, who won the second position, and Lady Police Recruit Constable Sumaira who got the third position.

Related Topics

Multan Police From

Recent Stories

Kashmiris to continue liberation struggle in IIOJK ..

Kashmiris to continue liberation struggle in IIOJK till they achieve their freed ..

9 minutes ago
 Commission visits Rs 1 billion flyover site

Commission visits Rs 1 billion flyover site

9 minutes ago
 PTI making conspiracy to delay election; ANP

PTI making conspiracy to delay election; ANP

11 minutes ago

Minister hands over vehicles’ keys to colleges’ principals

11 minutes ago
 CTD officials inspect Daraban terror attack scene

CTD officials inspect Daraban terror attack scene

11 minutes ago
 Speakers urge for proactive measures amid global c ..

Speakers urge for proactive measures amid global climate regulations

13 minutes ago
HEC, Microsoft signs ETA to modernize tech educati ..

HEC, Microsoft signs ETA to modernize tech education in country

13 minutes ago
 Govt to ensure affordable healthcare for all citiz ..

Govt to ensure affordable healthcare for all citizens: Caretaker Federal Ministe ..

13 minutes ago
 Models, pictures exhibition held at SBBU

Models, pictures exhibition held at SBBU

13 minutes ago
 Larkana police arrest criminals, seize drugs, cell ..

Larkana police arrest criminals, seize drugs, cell phones, weapon

11 minutes ago
 LESCO, Elite Force conduct anti-power theft operat ..

LESCO, Elite Force conduct anti-power theft operation in Phularwan

11 minutes ago
 ICCI lauds role of Christian Community in economic ..

ICCI lauds role of Christian Community in economic development

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan