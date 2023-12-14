Speech competition held at Police Training College

A speech competition among under-training police officials was held to enhance their professional skills and build self-confidence at the Police Training College

Commandant Police Training College (CPTC) Multan Deputy Inspector General of Police Gohar Mushtaq Bhutta participated as chief guest. Trainee officials from the Advanced Class Course, Probationer Class Course, and Recruit Class Course participated in the speech competition.

Addressing the participants of the competition, the CPTC Gohar Mushtaq expressed that it was undoubtedly a fact that perfect access to writing and speaking is an important tool to create self-confidence and truthfulness among the youth.

He said the art of speaking and writing is a natural process hidden within the human being which requires hard work to develop.

In the end, CPTC awarded cash prizes and trophies to Recruit Constable Muhammad Hasnain, who won the first position in the speech competition, Probationer Sub-Inspector Imtisal Ahmed, who won the second position, and Lady Police Recruit Constable Sumaira who got the third position.