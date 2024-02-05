Speech Competition Held To Observe Kashmir Solidarity Day In Tank
TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) A speech competition among schools’ students was organized here at Korr Qilla in connection with ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ on Monday.
The event, organized under the auspices of Pak-Army to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren, was attended by officers of security forces, DSP Headquarters Abdul Rasheed Khan and a number of students from different schools.
The students, in their speeches, exposed the unjust rule and inhuman brutalities of the Indian armed forces on Kashmir people in Indian Illegal Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
They also expressed their solidarity with the Kashmiri people.
At the end, prizes were distributed among the top three position holders who delivered the best speeches in the competition.
