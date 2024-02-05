Open Menu

Speech Competition Held To Observe Kashmir Solidarity Day In Tank

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 05, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Speech competition held to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day in Tank

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) A speech competition among schools’ students was organized here at Korr Qilla in connection with ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ on Monday.

The event, organized under the auspices of Pak-Army to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren, was attended by officers of security forces, DSP Headquarters Abdul Rasheed Khan and a number of students from different schools.

The students, in their speeches, exposed the unjust rule and inhuman brutalities of the Indian armed forces on Kashmir people in Indian Illegal Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

They also expressed their solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

At the end, prizes were distributed among the top three position holders who delivered the best speeches in the competition.

APP/akt

Related Topics

India Jammu Event From Best Top

Recent Stories

Kashmir Solidarity Day: Rally taken out in Islamab ..

Kashmir Solidarity Day: Rally taken out in Islamabad

1 hour ago
 Areej Chaudhary, Miss Pakistan World, Aiming for S ..

Areej Chaudhary, Miss Pakistan World, Aiming for Success One Step at a Time

2 hours ago

President, PM, Services Chiefs reaffirm Pakistan’s unwavering support to Kashm ..

5 hours ago
 10 policemen martyred in terrorists’attack on DI ..

10 policemen martyred in terrorists’attack on DI Khan police station

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 2024

8 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024

1 day ago
 JI to end usury system after coming to power: Sira ..

JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj

2 days ago
 Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on ..

Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea

2 days ago
 Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

2 days ago
 Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, ..

Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan