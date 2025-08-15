Open Menu

Speech Competition, National Songs Programme Held At Nursing College

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 15, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Speech competition, national songs programme held at Nursing College

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) A speech competition and national songs program titled “Today’s Pakistani Youth is an Aware and Responsible Citizen” was organised at the Post-graduate College of Nursing (PGCN) Punjab, here on Friday.

The event was presided over by Principal Razia Bano. Participants delivered passionate and well-reasoned speeches that received loud applause from the audience. Speaking on the occasion, Principal Razia Bano highlighted the importance of such competitions in polishing students’ abilities and boosting their confidence. She urged nursing students to pursue specialized education to serve humanity with dedication, adding that both curricular and extracurricular activities are equally promoted at the college to help students enhance their professional skills and bring honor to the institution.

The winners of the competition included Fakhra Shafiq, Sehrish Jamil, Afsha Kiran, Sadeera, and Saba Hameed. Principal Razia Bano awarded them certificates of appreciation and prizes, and announced that similar educational activities will continue in the future.

Faculty members Maimoona Sattar, Farzana Kosar, Samina Kosar, Tahseena, Atiya, Khadija, Sobia, Ishrat, Nasreen Ghazi, Shahida, and Razia, along with a large number of staff members and nurses attended the program.

Recent Stories

Senate passes resolution to mark 1500th Milad-un-N ..

Senate passes resolution to mark 1500th Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations

5 minutes ago
 Mahnoor Cheema sets four new A-Level world records ..

Mahnoor Cheema sets four new A-Level world records, secures Oxford admission

22 minutes ago
 UAE President offers condolences to Sen Sōshitsu ..

UAE President offers condolences to Sen Sōshitsu XV over passing of Sen Genshit ..

1 hour ago
 TECNO Launches SPARK 40 Series in Pakistan

TECNO Launches SPARK 40 Series in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Infinix HOT 60 Pro: Unmatched clarity backed by 5- ..

Infinix HOT 60 Pro: Unmatched clarity backed by 5-Year XOS Updates

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Independence Day Mega Celebrations Begin ..

Pakistan Independence Day Mega Celebrations Begin at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Ex ..

3 hours ago
Embassy of Pakistan Hosts Jashn-e-Azadi Festival 2 ..

Embassy of Pakistan Hosts Jashn-e-Azadi Festival 2025 in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago

Consul General Attends Pakistan Business Council’s Speed Networking Event in C ..

3 hours ago
 FANR launches Nuclear and Radiation Excellence Awa ..

FANR launches Nuclear and Radiation Excellence Award

3 hours ago
 UAEU, 'Indian Institute of Technology' study intro ..

UAEU, 'Indian Institute of Technology' study introduces framework to forecast ma ..

4 hours ago
 PITB Hosts Flag Hoisting at Arfa Tower, Cake Cutti ..

PITB Hosts Flag Hoisting at Arfa Tower, Cake Cutting at e-Khidmat Markaz on Inde ..

4 hours ago
 Belgium’s Foreign Minister urges swift recogniti ..

Belgium’s Foreign Minister urges swift recognition of Palestine

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan