Speech competition, national songs programme held at Nursing College

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) A speech competition and national songs program titled “Today’s Pakistani Youth is an Aware and Responsible Citizen” was organised at the Post-graduate College of Nursing (PGCN) Punjab, here on Friday.

The event was presided over by Principal Razia Bano. Participants delivered passionate and well-reasoned speeches that received loud applause from the audience. Speaking on the occasion, Principal Razia Bano highlighted the importance of such competitions in polishing students’ abilities and boosting their confidence. She urged nursing students to pursue specialized education to serve humanity with dedication, adding that both curricular and extracurricular activities are equally promoted at the college to help students enhance their professional skills and bring honor to the institution.

The winners of the competition included Fakhra Shafiq, Sehrish Jamil, Afsha Kiran, Sadeera, and Saba Hameed. Principal Razia Bano awarded them certificates of appreciation and prizes, and announced that similar educational activities will continue in the future.

Faculty members Maimoona Sattar, Farzana Kosar, Samina Kosar, Tahseena, Atiya, Khadija, Sobia, Ishrat, Nasreen Ghazi, Shahida, and Razia, along with a large number of staff members and nurses attended the program.