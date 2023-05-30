UrduPoint.com

Speech Competition On 'Takreem-e-Shuhada-e-Pakistan' Held

Muhammad Irfan Published May 30, 2023 | 07:41 PM

Speech competition on 'Takreem-e-Shuhada-e-Pakistan' held

The district administration Tank and District Youth Affairs Department Tank organized a speech competition on the title of 'Takreem-e-Shuhada-e-Pakistan' on Tuesday

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ):The district administration Tank and District Youth Affairs Department Tank organized a speech competition on the title of 'Takreem-e-Shuhada-e-Pakistan' on Tuesday.

According to a press release, the speech competition was held here at Government Shaheed Sher Nawaz Sentinel High school No. 1 Tank under the title of 'Takreem-e-Shuhada-e-Pakistan'.

The event was participated by Additional Assistant Commissioner Tank Jamshed Alam Khan, District Youth Officer Raza Ullah, District sports Officer, officers of District education Department, civil society representatives and Principals, teachers and students of various schools.

In the speeches, rich tributes were paid to the martyrs and security agencies for their eternal sacrifices in line with the protection of the motherland. At the end of the event, shields and medals were awarded to the speakers on their best performance.

