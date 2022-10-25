Speech competition on world polio day at KMC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Department of Health, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in collaboration with Khyber Medical College (KMC) and partners on Tuesday organized a speech competition on polio awareness at KMC to mark world polio day.

Deputy Coordinator EOC Zeeshan Khan, in his opening note, said that students are the torchbearers of the future and have an important role in shaping public thinking, an edge that can be used for removing misconceptions about anti-polio vaccine efficacy and the need for repeated vaccination for eradication of polio virus from the last endemic region.

"I am grateful to the organizers for giving me this opportunity to be part of this august gathering that underline the need for trusted voices in favour of essential immunization including polio vaccination" he said, adding that we have covered a long distance in our journey towards polio eradication. We are closer than ever to stamping out the virus from Pakistan, he said.

The Deputy Coordinator paid glorious tributes to the front-line workers saying that the achievements would not have been possible without the efforts and tireless contributions of those on the front-lines in the fight against polio.

He said this last mile to eradication is the hardest and most challenging with no room for complacency. As two types of Wild Polio Virus (i.e WPV Type 2 and WPV Type 3) have successfully been eradicated while only WPV Type 1 remains.

On this occasion ADG Health Dr Shahid Younas said that Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is putting in all-out efforts to provide better healthcare and essential immunization services to the people at their doorsteps.

Polio eradication is among the top priorities and at this time it is crucial to amplify our efforts and reach the end of polio in Pakistan, he added.

He said that doctors are respected by people and urged them to help the government in addressing misconceptions related to vaccine safety and efficacy.

Speaking at the occasion, Dean of KMC Prof.

Mahmud Aurangzeb welcomed all the dignitaries on behalf of the college saying that polio eradication is a noble cause and the college, faculty members and students will extend all out support to stamping out polio and protecting children from life-long paralysis and potential deaths.

He said that polio vaccine is safe and is the same vaccine used by all Muslim countries fro achieving the goal of polio eradication. Polio vaccine is certified by Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) and is approved by World Health Organization after all the safety checks. So, it is advisable to all parents to vaccinate their children against polio without any hesitancy.

Earlier, a speech competition was held where students highlighted the significance of polio vaccination, routine immunization, surveillance, circulation of virus, molecular aspects, genetic sequencing and eradication. Winners of the speech competitions were awarded with cash prizes and certificates. This year's theme of World Polio Day is 'A healthier future for mother and child'.

It is noteworthy that World Polio Day is observed annually on October 24, 2022 to commemorate the tireless efforts of polio workers and teams working to eradicate polio in the region.

Rotary International chose this day as World Polio Day to pay tribute to Jonas Silk. Dr. John Edward Salk, an American virologist and medical researcher who developed one of the first successful polio vaccines.

Additional Director General Health Department, Dr Shahid Younas, Deputy Coordinator Emergency Operations Center Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zeeshan Khan, Provincial Team Lead UNICEF Dr Andrew Etsano, Provincial Team Leader WHO, Dr Gedi, Senior Pediatrician Dr Sabir, Technical Focal Person EOC, Dr Imtiaz, President Public Health Association (PHA) Dr Saima Abid, Provincial Coordinator Rotary International Rauf Rohaila, Dean Khyber Medical College Dr Mehmud Aurangzeb, faculty members and students were present on the occasion.