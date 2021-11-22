UrduPoint.com

Speech Contest For Students On Wednesday

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 06:29 PM

Speech contest for students on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :The Arfa Kareem Foundation, in collaboration with Kisana Association, will organise the Arfa Kareem Speech Contest at Faisalabad Arts Council (FAC) here on Wednesday, Nov 24, 2021.

A spokesman for the foundation said on Monday that students of grade 5 to 8 would participate in the contest and deliver speeches on 'Pakistan Ki Manzal Kahan Hay (What's destiny of Pakistan?)' topic.

"Arfa's father Colonel (retd) Amjad Kareem Randhawa and Yaseen Kisana will preside over the event," he added.

