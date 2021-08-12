UrduPoint.com

Speech Contest Held To Celebrate Jashn-e-Azadi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 11:00 PM

Speech contest held to celebrate Jashn-e-Azadi

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Arts Council (FAC) arranged a speech contest among schoolchildren to celebrate Jashan-e-Azadi.

Male and female students of various educational institutions participated in the speech contest and delivered speeches on the topic of "Roshan Pakistan".

Director FAC Tariq Javaid attended the ceremony as chief guest and later distributed prizes among the position holders.

Similarly, a football match was organized among the prisoners of Central Jail Faisalabad to celebrate Youm-e-Azadi.

Jail Superintendent Chaudhry Asghar Ali witnessed the match as chief guest and appreciated the sportsmanship of jailbirds.

Later, he also distributed prizes among the football players over their best performance in football match.

Related Topics

Pakistan Football Faisalabad Jail Best

Recent Stories

We have to work together for development of countr ..

We have to work together for development of country: BSA's Chairman Jabbar

5 minutes ago
 Condolence meeting held on death of information of ..

Condolence meeting held on death of information officer's mother

5 minutes ago
 Algeria probes lynching of arson suspect after dea ..

Algeria probes lynching of arson suspect after deadly fires

5 minutes ago
 Secretary dissatisfied over on-field performance a ..

Secretary dissatisfied over on-field performance against increasing pest risk in ..

5 minutes ago
 Number of People Treated in ICRC-Supported Afghan ..

Number of People Treated in ICRC-Supported Afghan Health Centers Doubled in 2021 ..

11 minutes ago
 Greek Prime Minister Urges Mediterranean Countries ..

Greek Prime Minister Urges Mediterranean Countries to Unite Against Climate Chan ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.