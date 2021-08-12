Speech contest held to celebrate Jashn-e-Azadi

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Arts Council (FAC) arranged a speech contest among schoolchildren to celebrate Jashan-e-Azadi.

Male and female students of various educational institutions participated in the speech contest and delivered speeches on the topic of "Roshan Pakistan".

Director FAC Tariq Javaid attended the ceremony as chief guest and later distributed prizes among the position holders.

Similarly, a football match was organized among the prisoners of Central Jail Faisalabad to celebrate Youm-e-Azadi.

Jail Superintendent Chaudhry Asghar Ali witnessed the match as chief guest and appreciated the sportsmanship of jailbirds.

Later, he also distributed prizes among the football players over their best performance in football match.