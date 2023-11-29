Open Menu

Speech Contest Held To Educate People About Significance Of Vote

Muhammad Irfan Published November 29, 2023 | 06:46 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) On the directives of Election Commission of Pakistan, the District Election Commissioner office Shaheed

Benazirabad organized a speech contest on the topic of the importance of voting at Government Girls Degree College Nawabshah.

District Election Commissioner Muhammad Yousuf Majeedano was the chief guest on the occasion.

The prominent position holders of the speech competition were awarded commendation certificates and cash rewards.

District Election Commissioner Muhammad Yousuf Majeedano and College Principal Lala Rukh Baloch in their address said that these seminars are being organized to highlight the importance of vote and today's seminar is the link of the series.

Speakers stressed girl students to cooperate with the election commission and start the awareness from their house on the importance and use of vote so that more and more voters shall participate in the next coming elections.

Arshad Mashori of the Election office, female teachers of the college and students in large numbers attended the seminar.

