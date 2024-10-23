Speech Contests Held, UGI Secures Positions
Faizan Hashmi Published October 23, 2024 | 02:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) The Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust organised speech and war song competitions at Aiwan-e-Karkunan Tehreek-e-Pakistan to commemorate Pakistan's Defence Day, here on Wednesday.
Students from various educational institutions, including the Unique Group of Institutions (UGI), participated in the event.
The UGI secured seven positions in the war song competitions and 12 in the speech competitions. In the nursery to second-grade category, student Bireha Bukhari won first place. For the elementary category, Ayaan Mohsin from the Unique Group took the top spot, while Taha Raheem from the same group won first in the secondary category. In the college category, Noor Fatima from Unique College also clinched first place.
In the speech competitions, Arooba Waseem from the Unique Group won first in the elementary girls' category, while Muhammad Ayan Ali won for boys. Agha Muhammad Ryan took first in the secondary category, and Haider Ali from Unique College secured first in the college category.
At the conclusion of the event, awards were distributed to the successful students.
UGI Chairman Professor Abdul Manan Khurram congratulated the winners, emphasizing the importance of both curricular and extracurricular activities in educational institutions. He noted that the Unique Group is committed to providing students with opportunities to showcase their creative and hidden talents through various competitions.
Recent Stories
Son of MQM-P MNA Raina Ansar dies in road accident
Blinken says Israel should respond to Iranian attack without escalating regional ..
The Slimmest Rumor in Town is turning heads everywhere
Pakistan unveil playing XI for final Test match against England
Bushra Bibi granted bail in Toshakhana two case
President appoints Justice Yahya Afridi as new Chief Justice of Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2024
Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with climate change, population issues
Pakistan, speaking for 80 countries, says issues like Xinjiang, Hongkong & Xizan ..
Kenya court hears deputy president's impeachment challenge
Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with climate change, population issues
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Son of MQM-P MNA Raina Ansar dies in road accident51 seconds ago
-
Food exporters delegation to visit Saudi Arabia8 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to tackling tax fraud: Ali Pervaiz8 minutes ago
-
PFC delegation to attend Paris Expo starting Nov 58 minutes ago
-
NA session rescheduled to October 258 minutes ago
-
All the democratic forces are united for the survival of democracy: Khuhro8 minutes ago
-
Drug pusher arrested, liquor recovered8 minutes ago
-
'Dhee Rani’ programme in Sargodha8 minutes ago
-
Public hearings full swing across SEPCO circles8 minutes ago
-
Propaganda against Pakistan Army&ISI is an external conspiracy, chaos through social media,incitemen ..13 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 4 drug dealers with over 6 kg charras18 minutes ago
-
PMAP chairman offers condolences on passing of Sardar Sultan Mohammad Nasar18 minutes ago