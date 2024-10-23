Speech contests held, UGI secures positions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) The Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust organised speech and war song competitions at Aiwan-e-Karkunan Tehreek-e-Pakistan to commemorate Pakistan's Defence Day, here on Wednesday.

Students from various educational institutions, including the Unique Group of Institutions (UGI), participated in the event.

The UGI secured seven positions in the war song competitions and 12 in the speech competitions. In the nursery to second-grade category, student Bireha Bukhari won first place. For the elementary category, Ayaan Mohsin from the Unique Group took the top spot, while Taha Raheem from the same group won first in the secondary category. In the college category, Noor Fatima from Unique College also clinched first place.

In the speech competitions, Arooba Waseem from the Unique Group won first in the elementary girls' category, while Muhammad Ayan Ali won for boys. Agha Muhammad Ryan took first in the secondary category, and Haider Ali from Unique College secured first in the college category.

At the conclusion of the event, awards were distributed to the successful students.

UGI Chairman Professor Abdul Manan Khurram congratulated the winners, emphasizing the importance of both curricular and extracurricular activities in educational institutions. He noted that the Unique Group is committed to providing students with opportunities to showcase their creative and hidden talents through various competitions.