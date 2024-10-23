Open Menu

Speech Contests Held, UGI Secures Positions

Faizan Hashmi Published October 23, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Speech contests held, UGI secures positions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) The Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust organised speech and war song competitions at Aiwan-e-Karkunan Tehreek-e-Pakistan to commemorate Pakistan's Defence Day, here on Wednesday.

Students from various educational institutions, including the Unique Group of Institutions (UGI), participated in the event.

The UGI secured seven positions in the war song competitions and 12 in the speech competitions. In the nursery to second-grade category, student Bireha Bukhari won first place. For the elementary category, Ayaan Mohsin from the Unique Group took the top spot, while Taha Raheem from the same group won first in the secondary category. In the college category, Noor Fatima from Unique College also clinched first place.

In the speech competitions, Arooba Waseem from the Unique Group won first in the elementary girls' category, while Muhammad Ayan Ali won for boys. Agha Muhammad Ryan took first in the secondary category, and Haider Ali from Unique College secured first in the college category.

At the conclusion of the event, awards were distributed to the successful students.

UGI Chairman Professor Abdul Manan Khurram congratulated the winners, emphasizing the importance of both curricular and extracurricular activities in educational institutions. He noted that the Unique Group is committed to providing students with opportunities to showcase their creative and hidden talents through various competitions.

Related Topics

Pakistan Student Ayan Same Event From Top Defence Day

Recent Stories

Son of MQM-P MNA Raina Ansar dies in road accident

Son of MQM-P MNA Raina Ansar dies in road accident

51 seconds ago
 Blinken says Israel should respond to Iranian atta ..

Blinken says Israel should respond to Iranian attack without escalating regional ..

11 minutes ago
 The Slimmest Rumor in Town is turning heads everyw ..

The Slimmest Rumor in Town is turning heads everywhere

15 minutes ago
 Pakistan unveil playing XI for final Test match ag ..

Pakistan unveil playing XI for final Test match against England

18 minutes ago
 Bushra Bibi granted bail in Toshakhana two case

Bushra Bibi granted bail in Toshakhana two case

2 hours ago
 President appoints Justice Yahya Afridi as new Chi ..

President appoints Justice Yahya Afridi as new Chief Justice of Pakistan

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with cli ..

Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with climate change, population issues

15 hours ago
 Pakistan, speaking for 80 countries, says issues l ..

Pakistan, speaking for 80 countries, says issues like Xinjiang, Hongkong & Xizan ..

15 hours ago
 Kenya court hears deputy president's impeachment c ..

Kenya court hears deputy president's impeachment challenge

15 hours ago
 Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with cli ..

Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with climate change, population issues

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan