Speech Disorders Can Affect Ability To Communicate Clearly; Dr. Hira Manan
Sumaira FH Published February 18, 2025 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Dr. Hira Manan, speech therapist, on Tuesday said that stuttering was a kind of speech disorder in children and adults.
Talking to a private news channel, she explained that and can have various causes, including developmental delays, neurological issues, and hearing impairments.
She encouraged the parents to observe their children's speech patterns in comparison to those of their peers to determine if there may be any signs of a speech disorder.
Speech disorders may include stuttering, articulation problems and voice disorders. These can significantly impact a person’s social life and confidence, she said.
According to Dr. Hira, speech disorders can be caused by genetic factors, brain injuries, or developmental issues.
Recent Stories
Burjeel Holdings to establish leading radiation oncology network in GCC
ADSB, ASRY to promote regional excellence in production of commercial naval vess ..
At least 18 injured after plane crashes, flips on landing in Toronto
Tawazun Industrial Park, Calidus sign cooperation agreement at IDEX 2025
UAE leaders congratulate President of Gambia on Independence Day
Abdullah bin Zayed, Greek Defence Minister discuss bilateral relations
At least 31 dead after bus crash in Bolivia
ADNOC Distribution, TotalEnergies mark two-year anniversary of TEME joint ventur ..
China's NEV output, sales surge in January
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2025
290 humanitarian aid trucks enter Gaza Strip
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Speech disorders can affect ability to communicate clearly; Dr. Hira Manan5 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 1500-liter adulterated milk15 minutes ago
-
Sindh Ombudsman to hold open court in Khairpur on Feb 2015 minutes ago
-
Foundation stone for construction of 330-kilometer road to be laid on Feb 2015 minutes ago
-
GB Govt takes strict action against poor results in government schools35 minutes ago
-
FD launches drive to ensure quality of wheat, flour in district45 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of Amir Hamza Shinwari observed with reverence45 minutes ago
-
NA proceedings adjourned due to lack of quorum45 minutes ago
-
KP Govt decides to take strict action against miscreants in Kurram45 minutes ago
-
NA proceedings resume after break55 minutes ago
-
Welfare,protection of children's rights joint vision of Pb govt:UNICEF55 minutes ago
-
Six power pilferers booked1 hour ago