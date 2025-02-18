Speech disorders can affect ability to communicate clearly; Dr. Hira Manan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Dr. Hira Manan, speech therapist, on Tuesday said that stuttering was a kind of speech disorder in children and adults.

Talking to a private news channel, she explained that and can have various causes, including developmental delays, neurological issues, and hearing impairments.

She encouraged the parents to observe their children's speech patterns in comparison to those of their peers to determine if there may be any signs of a speech disorder.

Speech disorders may include stuttering, articulation problems and voice disorders. These can significantly impact a person’s social life and confidence, she said.

According to Dr. Hira, speech disorders can be caused by genetic factors, brain injuries, or developmental issues.