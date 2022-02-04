Speech, essay writing competitions held at Sargodha varsity

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Speech competition on the theme "Kashmir is the lifeblood of Pakistan" and an essay writing competition "Indian Terrorism in Occupied Jammu & Kashmir and the Role of United Nations" was held at Sargodha University in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day, here on Friday.

Lecturer of Punjabi Department Muhammad Ilyas Gondal and Lecturer of Islamic Department Hafiza Iqra Mahmood performed the duties of judges.

In speech competitions, Faisal Hayat got first, Nimrah Tahrim second and Hafiz Asad Mahmood got third position while in essay competition, Mohammad Arbab secured first, Mohammad Ali second, Jawariya Bakhsh third and Abdul Hakim got fourth position.