UrduPoint.com

Speech, Essay Writing Competitions Held At Sargodha Varsity

Faizan Hashmi Published February 04, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Speech, essay writing competitions held at Sargodha varsity

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Speech competition on the theme "Kashmir is the lifeblood of Pakistan" and an essay writing competition "Indian Terrorism in Occupied Jammu & Kashmir and the Role of United Nations" was held at Sargodha University in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day, here on Friday.

Lecturer of Punjabi Department Muhammad Ilyas Gondal and Lecturer of Islamic Department Hafiza Iqra Mahmood performed the duties of judges.

In speech competitions, Faisal Hayat got first, Nimrah Tahrim second and Hafiz Asad Mahmood got third position while in essay competition, Mohammad Arbab secured first, Mohammad Ali second, Jawariya Bakhsh third and Abdul Hakim got fourth position.

Related Topics

Pakistan India United Nations Jammu Sargodha

Recent Stories

Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian ..

Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian Zahid Hussain

33 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a ..

Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a row

36 minutes ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

38 minutes ago
 Photography Stalwarts of Pakistan Share Their Expe ..

Photography Stalwarts of Pakistan Share Their Experience with vivo V23e

41 minutes ago
 Revised schedule of Australia’s tour to Pakistan ..

Revised schedule of Australia’s tour to Pakistan announced

56 minutes ago
 PCB statement on Mohammad Hasnain

PCB statement on Mohammad Hasnain

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>