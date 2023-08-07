Speech, national songs contest held

A speech and national songs contest in connection with Youm-e-Azadi under the aegis of Divisional Public School and College was held here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :A speech and national songs contest in connection with Youm-e-Azadi under the aegis of Divisional Public school and College was held here on Monday.

The students from different branches of the DPS participated in the contest.

Sharjeel Bukhari, Yasmin Tahira and Samina Khalid were among the judges.

Head of DPS Master Mumtaz Shair Faqeer Hussain Azar was chief guest.

Noted funny poet Ahmad Saeed and Mahmood Raza Saeed were also present on the occasion.