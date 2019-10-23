Speech Therapist highlights relevance of quality communication for special children

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Known Speech and Language Therapist,Shelina Mitha here on Wednesday strongly recommended frequent high-quality communication with Non Speaking Children with Congenital Blindness to help advance healthy development of such kids

In her elaborate presentation on "Using Manual Signing with a NON-Speaking Child with Congenital Blindness," during a session organized by Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (PCMD), University of Karachi.She also emphasized need of a manual system for visually impaired children.

Mentioning that a child who was inflicted with hearing as well as visual impairment undergoes a unique experience of the world and demand respect as well as care from society.

With her reference to her professional capacities as a speech and language therapist, she said "Signing" is essentially visual.

"It was originally designed for use with hearing-impaired individuals as a mode of self-expression," said the UK based therapist with vast experience of teaching special children.

Talking about Makaton, an increasingly popular visual language, Mitha said that signs and symbols were used under the particular technique and was designed to support spoken language.

"Signs and symbols are used with speech, in spoken word order," she said mentioning that it was often used with children and adults with learning disabilities as a simplified and accessible signed communication.

She on the occasion also referred to her study aimed to examine in detail how a normally-hearing child blind from birth used Makaton signing within a milieu of total communication.

The pattern of interaction with his communication partners was said to be analyzed in terms of the frequency of their moves and functions and the child`s modes.

Mentioning that transcripts of excerpts of interactions were also examined by her, the seasoned therapist said that the findings of the study revealed that the child to be using predominantly Makaton excelled in signing as a mode of expressive communication.

Talking about the impact of the study, she pointed out that training for communication partners must aim to increase their interaction skills, teaching them how to facilitate and expand children`s communication skills.

Shelina Mitha on the occasion also conducted hands-on training session for the participants comprising health professionals, students, research scholars, NGO representatives and people interested in the subject.

The program was held at the Prof. Salimuzzaman Siddiqui Auditorium in close coordination with Virtual education Project Pakistan (VEPP).