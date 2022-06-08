UrduPoint.com

Speech Therapy Clinic Inaugurated At MTH Shah Mansoor

Faizan Hashmi Published June 08, 2022 | 06:10 PM

SWABI, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) ::Director Bacha Khan Medical Complex, Dr. Shahid Nisar inaugurated speech therapy clinic in Medical Teaching Hospital Complex (MTH) Shah Mansoor Swabi.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, he said"All the facilities are available in the clinic that would help resolve miseries of patients who are confronted with difficulties in speaking.

" Head of ENT ward, Dr. Raza Muhammad said"Speech therapy clinic is blessing for patients suffering from various speech related disorders."He said"Patients who are born with speech disorders or facing difficulty due to paralysis would also be treated in the clinic."He further said that qualified speech therapists have been appointed to attend patients in the therapy clinic.

