Speeches of 22 scholars banned to maintain religious harmony during Muharram

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :District administration has imposed ban on speeches of 22 local Ulemas and "Zakireen" and also banned entry of another 27 scholars in wake of maintaining peaceful environment in district Muzaffargarh during Muharram ul Haram.

According to notification, the ban will be effective for 60 days.

Deputy Commissioner Amjid Shoaib Tareen imposed ban after recommendation by district police officer Syed Nadeem Abbas.