Speech,Essay writing contest held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :A speech and essay writing contest was held at the Government College Women University, Faisalabad (GCWUF) here on Friday.

The contest was held in collaboration with two departments English and Urdu.

Areej Fatima stood the first in an English speech contest while Jawaria Maqbool secured second position while Seerat Fatima stood third.

Iqra Tabassum stood first in urdu speech and Syeda Fatima Bukhari remained second.

In English essay writing, Lyba Attique got the first position, Lyba Arshad second and Rida Shahid remain third. In Urdu essay writing, Syeda Fatima Bukhari got the first position.

Coordinator Dr Rukhsana Baloch, President Urdu Department Dr Sadaf Naqvi, PresidentEnglish Department Saira Akhtar, Director Student Affairs Asma Aziz and a large number ofstudents were also present.