Speed Breakers Removed In Dir Lower

Sumaira FH 16 minutes ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 12:30 PM

Speed breakers removed in Dir Lower

Following directives issued by Deputy Commissioner, Dir Lower, Saadat Hassan, Assistant Commissioner, Lalqilla Masuad Jan removed speed-breakers from Lalqila roads by applying heavy machinery

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) : Following directives issued by Deputy Commissioner, Dir Lower, Saadat Hassan, Assistant Commissioner, Lalqilla Masuad Jan removed speed-breakers from Lalqila roads by applying heavy machinery.

The AC Lalqila on this occasion said such illegal speed-breakers some time were causing road accidents and damage to vehicles. He said that as these speed breakers with no visible signs or highlighting stripes are overlooked by the drivers and cause road mishaps and damage to suspension penal of the vehicles.

These speed-breakers were also damaging the roads as water accumulates on its sides which break the road, he said.

The Deputy Commissioner had already directed all additional/ assistant commissioners for removal of speed breakers in their respective sub-divisions.

The general public may also lodge complaint via Pakistan Citizen Portal for removal of speed breaker by pointing out the exact location.

