Speeding Accident On Sargodha Chiniot Road Leaves Three Injured, One Critical

Umer Jamshaid Published April 02, 2025 | 08:20 PM

Speeding accident on Sargodha Chiniot Road leaves three injured, one critical

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) A high-speed accident on Sargodha Chiniot Road won Wednesday. resulted in serious injuries to three individuals, with one reportedly in critical condition.

According to authorities and sources of rescue 1122, excessive speeding was the Primary cause of the collision.

The injured parties have been identified as Abid Ali (25) from Sargodha, Asad (17) from Sargodha, and Adeel Ahmed (19) from Zahoor Colony.

Rescue 1122 teams responded swiftly, providing on-site first aid and transporting the injured to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for further treatment.

APP/mha/378

