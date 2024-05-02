Speeding Bus Hits Motorcycle, Claims Three Lives
Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2024 | 11:38 PM
A speeding bus on Thursday claimed the lives of a three-member family when it trampled over their motorcycle on Godi Road near Haroonabad Grid Station in Bahawalnagar
The victims were identified as 42-year-old Muhammad Waris, his wife 40-year-old Sughran Bibi, and 6-year-old son Rehman, residents of 54/4R.
The bus driver fled leaving behind the bus, which was impounded by the police. The bodies of the deceased were transported to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.
