Speeding Car Claims Life Of Motorcyclist In Karachi
Muhammad Irfan Published March 12, 2025 | 09:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) A motorcyclist was killed instantly when a speeding car hit him in Saddar Karachi on Wednesday.
According to a Traffic Police official, the incident occurred when the motorcyclist was attempting to cross the road, private news channel reported.
The speeding car, which was traveling at a high speed, collided with the motorcyclist and causing fatal injuries.
The official informed that the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Traffic Police have launched an investigation into the incident and are reviewing CCTV footage to determine the cause of the accident.
The driver of the car has been taken into custody and will be charged accordingly.
