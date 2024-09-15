Speeding Car Driver Leaves Woman Dead In Gulberg, Flees From Scene
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 15, 2024 | 09:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) A devastating incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning in the Gulberg area of Lahore, where a speeding car struck a woman crossing the road, resulting in her instantaneous death.
According to details, Police told that the a women was crossing the road in the morning when a speeding, unidentified Car ran over her, killing her on the spot, a private news channel reported.
The authorities have taken swift action in response to the tragic incident with the victim's body being sent for post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.
Additionally, a case has been registered against the unidentified car driver, who callously fled the scene, leaving the victim to succumb to her injuries.
The police are now working to track down the absconding driver, ensuring that justice is served for the victim and her loved ones.
