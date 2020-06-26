UrduPoint.com
Speeding Car Kills Four In Karachi

Muhammad Irfan 35 seconds ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 02:37 PM

Speeding car kills four in Karachi

Four persons sitting on the side of Lyari Expressway here were killed and another sustained serious injuries when they were hit by a speeding car which later overturned on Friday morning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Four persons sitting on the side of Lyari Expressway here were killed and another sustained serious injuries when they were hit by a speeding car which later overturned on Friday morning.

The bodies and the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital. The three car inmates remained safe, a private news channel reported quoting police sources.

The police arrested the car driver and registered an case against him.

