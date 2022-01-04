Speeding car kills one and injured four in Havelian Bazar

At least one person died and four others critically injured when an over-speeding car collided with the pedestrians at Havelian main Bazar

Abdul Nafi resident of Wah Cant was driving car No ABV-892, he was accompanied by three other friends and three women.

The dead person was identified as Muhammad Rafique tailor master while the injured were included Fayyaz son of Hakim Dad resident of Langara, Khurshid resident of Mohalla Masjid, Inzamam-ul-Haq son of Rahmatullah resident of Mohalla Begha and a women Parveen wife of Sher Bahadur resident of Maira Gujrat.

According to the eyewitnesses, the driver was recklessly driving the car and due to over speeding, he lost control over the car and struck the pushcarts and pedestrians.

Havelian police shifted the four injured to type-D hospital and the critically injured Rafiq was taken to Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Abbottabad by Rescue 1122 ambulance who succumbed to its injuries on the way.