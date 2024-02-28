Speeding Car Runs Over Persons Sleeping On Footpath, Killed Two
February 28, 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) At least two people were killed on the spot while others several injured when a speeding car ran over persons sleeping on a footpath in Karachi in the wee hours of Wednesday.
According to details, rescue officials said that the accident occurred near the Nagan Pull area of Karachi where a car skidded off the road and ran over people sleeping on a footpath, As a result, two people lost their lives, a private news channel reported.
Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital.
According to police, the car driver managed to escape from the scene after the accident.
