(@FahadShabbir)

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :A speeding passenger coach on Sunday crushed over 70 sheep to death in Mokhaar village near Mithi Town.

According to details, the accident occurred when a coach that was enroute to Karachi from Mithi rammed into sheep crossing the road and smashed over 70 sheep on the spot.