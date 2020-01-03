UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Speeding Dumper Crushes Motorcyclist In Karachi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 27 seconds ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 11:56 AM

Speeding dumper crushes motorcyclist in Karachi

At least one person was killed when a speeding dumper ran over a motorcycle near Shah Faisal locality of Karachi on early Friday morning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :At least one person was killed when a speeding dumper ran over a motorcycle near Shah Faisal locality of Karachi on early Friday morning.

As per details on a private news channel, the dumper lost control and hit the motorcyclist coming from opposite side.

After the accident the driver of dumper fled away but police pounded dumper and traffic was restored, rescue sources added.

Rescue and police officials reached the site and shifted the body to nearby hospital.

However, the body identity hasn't been disclosed so far.

High speed is the cause of the mishap, said the police official.

Police have launched the investigation into the incident.

Related Topics

Karachi Accident Police Driver Traffic SITE Shah Faisal From

Recent Stories

Fitness tests of centrally contracted players next ..

10 minutes ago

Israeli Defense Minister Calls Emergency Meeting A ..

24 seconds ago

UN Rapporteur Says Soleimani's Targeted Killing 'M ..

26 seconds ago

Four killed in Sri Lanka military plane crash

29 seconds ago

Samsung, LG to showcase upgraded AI-powered produc ..

19 minutes ago

Ghosn seen on security camera leaving Tokyo home a ..

31 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.