Speeding dumper crushes motorcyclist in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :At least one person was killed when a speeding dumper ran over a motorcycle near Shah Faisal locality of Karachi on early Friday morning.

As per details on a private news channel, the dumper lost control and hit the motorcyclist coming from opposite side.

After the accident the driver of dumper fled away but police pounded dumper and traffic was restored, rescue sources added.

Rescue and police officials reached the site and shifted the body to nearby hospital.

However, the body identity hasn't been disclosed so far.

High speed is the cause of the mishap, said the police official.

Police have launched the investigation into the incident.