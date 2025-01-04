Speeding dumper crushes motorcyclists

A devastating accident occurred on GT Road near Qaziabad, Wah Cantt, on Saturday, claiming the lives of two individuals

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) A devastating accident occurred on GT Road near Qaziabad, Wah Cantt, on Saturday, claiming the lives of two individuals.

According to sources of Rescue1122 and local police, Tanveer Masih and Sajid Masih were riding a motorcycle when a speeding sand-laden dumper, driven recklessly by an unknown driver, lost control while overtaking another vehicle and fell on them.

Rescue 1122 and National Highway and Motorway Police launched a lengthy operation to retrieve the bodies, which were later shifted to a local hospital. Wah Saddar Police have registered a case against the dumper driver and initiated further investigation.

