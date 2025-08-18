Speeding Dumper Kills 2 Motorcyclists On Sakran Road
Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2025 | 10:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) A dumper crashed into a motorcycle on Sakran Road in Hub, Balochistan, early Monday morning, leaving two motorcyclists dead.
According to Police officials, the accident occurred when the dumper, reportedly moving at high speed, failed to apply brakes before crashing into the motorcycle and claimed two lives, the local news channel reported.
The driver of the dumper fled from the scene.
The dead bodies were shifted to Civil Hospital, where the deceased were identified as Yasin and Bilal, police confirmed.
