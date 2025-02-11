Open Menu

Speeding Dumper Kills Mother, Son; Injures Four Others In Attock

Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2025 | 11:47 PM

A devastating road accident occurred on the GT Road near Hazro, Attock, on Tuesday, claiming the lives of a mother and her son, and injuring four other family members

The victims were traveling from Peshawar to Rawalpindi in their car when a speeding dumper, driven by an unknown driver, recklessly rammed into their vehicle.

According to police and rescue sources, the accident happened near a flour mill in the limits of Hazro Police Station. The injured and deceased were rushed to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Hazro, where the condition of the injured is reported to be critical.

The police have registered a case against the dumper driver and launched an investigation into the incident.

