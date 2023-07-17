Open Menu

Speeding Dumper Rams Into Five Vehicles Near Sowan Bridge

Muhammad Irfan Published July 17, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Speeding dumper rams into five vehicles near Sowan bridge

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :In a road accident here on Monday, a speeding dumper rammed into five vehicles near Sowan Bridge on G.T. Road.

According to Rescue-1122 spokesman, the incident took place near Lahore High Court (LHC) building, where a speeding dumper ran over five vehicles including four cars and a Suzuki pickup.

As a result, a man namely Munir, 39 years lost his life on the spot due to a head injury, while four others namely Ramish, 23, Umer 27, Masood 61, and a female 35 years old sustained wounds.

The body and the injured were rushed to the hospital, he informed.

The spokesman said the driver of the dumper lost control due to the failure of the brake.

