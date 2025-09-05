Open Menu

Speeding Dumper Slams Into School Van In Abbottabad, Killing Three Children

Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2025 | 10:40 AM

Speeding dumper slams into school van in Abbottabad, killing three children

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) At least three school children were killed and several others injured in a tragic accident early Friday morning when a speeding dumper rammed into a school van near Lady Garden Park.

According to initial reports, Police said that the children were on their way to school when the collision occurred, causing severe damage to the vehicle and throwing the students into a state of panic and chaos, media channels reported.

According to police sources, the dumper was moving at high speed and lost control before crashing into the school van.

Eyewitnesses reported that the van was stationary or moving slowly when the dumper struck it from

behind.

Rescue teams and local residents rushed to the scene to help the injured, who were immediately taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. Several of the injured children are reported to be in critical condition.

The dumper driver fled the scene immediately after the accident, leaving the vehicle behind.

