Speeding Dumper Truck Claims One Life, Two Injured
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 05, 2025 | 11:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) A motorcyclist was killed and two others were seriously injured when a speeding dumper truck hit their vehicle in Khanpur on Monday morning.
According to rescue sources, the dumper driver's negligence led to the tragic accident, and he fled from the scene immediately, a private news channel reported.
Rescue teams and police reached the scene and shifted the injured and the deceased to the hospital.
The police launched an investigation into the accident.
