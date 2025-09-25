Speeding Leads To Fatal Crash On M4 Near Khanewal, 3 Dead
Umer Jamshaid Published September 25, 2025 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) At least three people were killed and several others injured when a car and a truck collided near Khanewal on the M4 Motorway early Thursday morning.
According to details, rescue officials said the accident occurred due to speeding and the impact was so severe that the car was completely destroyed, local news channel reported.
The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital, while authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.
