Speeding tractor trolley claims 3 lives in Layyah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) A tragic accident at Adda 217 area of Fatehpur in district Layyah on Sunday afternoon left a woman and her two children dead on the spot when their motorcycle was crushed by a speeding tractor trolley.

According to eyewitnesses, the woman, her son and daughter died on the spot when the motorcycle was struck by a speeding tractor trolley and crushed the vehicle, private news channel reported.

Rescue teams rushed to the scene, but unfortunately the woman and her two children succumbed to their injuries on the spot.

The deceased were the residents of Jarri Swag area.

Local authorities have initiated an investigation into the accident, with police officials collecting evidence and eyewitness accounts.

The driver of the tractor trolley fled the scene and a search operation is underway to apprehend the culprit.